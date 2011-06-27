  1. Home
Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,500
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.4/488.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,500
Torque252 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,500
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,500
Convenience Pkg (V6)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,500
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,500
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,500
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,500
Cargo Tray (7 seat)yes
Illuminated Scuff Platesyes
EC Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Carpeted Floor Mats (7 seat)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,500
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,500
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,500
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,500
Tow Hitch (2.0T/3.3L)yes
Washer Heateryes
Puddle Lightsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Cross Bars (Standard Roof)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Snow White Pearl Paintyes
Side Step Barsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,500
Maximum cargo capacity73.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4101 lbs.
Gross weight5622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload1521 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume154.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,500
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Blaze Blue
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Titanium Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Remington Red
  • Dark Cherry
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,500
P235/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
