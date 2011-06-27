  1. Home
Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque252 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Convenience Pkg (LX V6 7-seats)yes
Convenience Pkg (LX V6 5-seats)yes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Illuminating driver vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Cargo Tray (7 seat)yes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Illuminated Scuff Platesyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Carpeted Floor Mats (5 seat)yes
Cargo Tray (5 seat)yes
Cargo Matyes
Carpeted Floor Mats (7 seat)yes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Side Stepsyes
Cross Bars (Black-Non-Panoramic Roof)yes
Tow Hitch (V6)yes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Protector (Stainless Steel)yes
Rear Bumper Protector (Black)yes
Measurements
Front track64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3722 lbs.
Gross weight5005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.8 degrees
Maximum payload1283 lbs.
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Length184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height68.3 in.
EPA interior volume151.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width74.2 in.
Rear track63.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Metal
  • Remington Red
  • Titanium Silver
  • Wave Blue
  • Dark Cherry
  • Ebony Black
  • Bright Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
