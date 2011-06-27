  1. Home
Used 2014 Kia Sorento SXL Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Sorento
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque252 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
3rd Row Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
550 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Gray Nappa Leather Seatsyes
Cargo Tray (7 seat)yes
Cargo Mat (5 seat)yes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Tray (5 seat)yes
Premium Black Nappa Leather Seatsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Side Stepsyes
Tow Hitch (V6)yes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Cross Bars (Black-Panoramic Sunroof)yes
Rear Bumper Protector (Stainless Steel)yes
Rear Bumper Protector (Black)yes
Measurements
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3894 lbs.
Gross weight5182 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.9 degrees
Angle of departure22.2 degrees
Length184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height67.5 in.
EPA interior volume144.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width74.2 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles