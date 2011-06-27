Used 2012 Kia Sorento SX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
550 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Illuminating driver vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Cargo Coveryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tow Hitchyes
Cross Bars (Chrome w/Panoramic Sunroof)yes
Cross Bars (Chrome)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4131 lbs.
Gross weight5049 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.8 degrees
Length183.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width74.2 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry
  • Titanium Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Bright Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R18 102H tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
