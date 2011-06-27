Used 2012 Kia Sorento LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2012 Sorento
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,650
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,650
Torque248 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,650
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,650
V6 Convenience Packageyes
3rd Row Seating Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,650
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,650
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Illuminating driver vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,650
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,650
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Cargo Organizeryes
Cargo Coveryes
All Weather Floor Mats (5 Seat)yes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpeted Floor Mats (5 seat)yes
Carpeted Floor Mats (7 seat)yes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,650
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,650
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,650
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,650
Cross Bars (Black)yes
Side Stepsyes
Tow Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Protector (Black)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,650
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4131 lbs.
Gross weight5049 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width74.2 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,650
Exterior Colors
  • White Sand Beige
  • Dark Cherry
  • Titanium Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Bright Silver
  • Pacific Blue
  • Tuscan Olive
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,650
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,650
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
