Used 2011 Kia Sorento EX Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Sorento
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Limited Packageyes
Premium Package 2yes
Premium Package 1yes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Coveryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tow Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Protector (Black)yes
Measurements
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3896 lbs.
Gross weight4916 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width74.2 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry
  • Bright Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Pacific Blue
  • White Sand Beige
  • Titanium Silver
  • Spicy Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R18 102H tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
