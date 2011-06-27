Used 2009 Kia Sorento SUV Consumer Reviews
Nice for the price
Vehicle is not a luxury SUV its utility. the gf traded hers in after 7 months for a tahoe ls 2007 because she wants bigger. shame. i like the drive even though it is bumpy and stiff but that is due to its design (it's not a caddy or Lincoln) i get great gas mileage almost 425 to a full tank. it has not failed me yet! solid build. love the 4wd so far but have not pushed it except for our big winter storm this past year and it worked flawlessly for me drive 50 miles a day in snow and ice. dealership has been GREAT! cant say it enough! thank you for the deal and serivce Kia of Turnersville nj!!! :)
very good vehicle
I bought my kia sorento new in 2009. When I first bought it after awhile having it they had to replace the driveshaft, transmission but now it is a very good vehicle. I would suggest to anyone that wants to buy one to do it over all it is a very nice and roomy and comfy vehicle. I still have my kia and love it everyday. it is very reliable. it is now 2020 and I still have my kia it now has 155 thousand on it and runs like a new one.. Such a good running vehicle love it everyday....
Worst car ever
This is the worst car i have owned. Bought it two years ago with 56,000 miles on it. In two years have had to replace ac clutch and compressor. Both valve cover pan gaskets. Then the rear differential went out. After having that fixed today the alternater went out. If I didnt owe more than its worth would trade it in tomarrow.
Just starting
First driving this, I thought it sounded like a jet ski vs. a merc: loud but no guts. I have only given it cursory trials but am growing to love it. It is not a luxury vehicle but very functional and easy to drive. The Interior instruments all make sense and operation isn't distracting when you are driving. Exterior is pretty except a few undercarriage parts that hang down below the silhouette. 4WD has gotten me out of snow issues with ease.
2009 Kia Sorrento
Overall I am very happy with the Kia Sorento. It has a lot of power and rides very smoothly over bumps! The view is great fwd and aft when driving and so far gets good gas mileage 425 miles on a full tank equals 24 MPH highway/local streets!
