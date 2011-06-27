Used 2009 Kia Sorento EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,245
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower262 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Curb weight4290 lbs.
Gross weight5644 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.4 degrees
Maximum payload1257 lbs.
Angle of departure25.8 degrees
Length180.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height71.3 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width74.2 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Frost
  • Champagne Gold
  • Clear White
  • Ebony Black
  • Bright Silver
  • Spicy Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Alpine Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, velour
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, velour
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, velour
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P245/70R H tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
