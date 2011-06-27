  1. Home
Used 2009 Kia Sorento LX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,645
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,645
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,645
Torque228 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,645
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,645
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,645
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,645
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,645
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,645
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,645
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,645
Front track62.2 in.
Curb weight4068 lbs.
Gross weight5467 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.4 degrees
Maximum payload1277 lbs.
Angle of departure25.8 degrees
Length180.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height71.3 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,645
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver
  • Spicy Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Alpine Gray
  • Graphite Frost
  • Champagne Gold
  • Clear White
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, velour
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, velour
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, velour
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,645
P245/70R H tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,645
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,645
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
