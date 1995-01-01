Skip to main content
2023 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Sorento Plug-In Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,890
Engine TypePlug-in hybrid
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG35/33 MPG
EPA combined MPG34 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)434.0/409.2 mi.
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.83/75 MPGe
EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe79 MPGe
EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.32 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.43
EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.3.4 hr.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size1.6 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typePlug-in hybrid
Horsepower261 hp
Torque258 lb-ft
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,416 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Center locking differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length189.4 in.
Overall width without mirrors74.8 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheelbase110.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity75.5 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Angle of approach16.8 degrees
Angle of departure21.3 degrees
Curb weight4,537 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Maximum payload1,416 lbs.
Gross weight5,953 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silky Silver
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Gravity Blue
  • Runway Red
  • Steel Gray
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Platinum Graphite
Interior Colors
  • Navy, leather
  • Gray, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
10-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Rear hip room55.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Multi-level heatingyes
Manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
12 total speakersyes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Manual rear seat easy entryyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Packages
Packages
SX-Prestige Navy Interior Color Package +$295
Interior Options
Interior Options
Cargo Cover +$190
Cargo Net +$55
Carpeted Floor Mats +$210
Cargo Mat, Carpeted w/Seatback Protection +$115
Cargo Tray, Folding +$115
Rear Seat Entertainment +$1,500
Interior Lighting Kit +$450
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Side Step Bars +$690
Tow Hitch +$575
Illuminated Scuff Plates +$310
Cross Bars +$360
Bumper Applique Texture +$75
Mud Guards +$115
Wheel Locks +$60
