2023 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,890
|Engine Type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|35/33 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|34 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|434.0/409.2 mi.
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|83/75 MPGe
|EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|79 MPGe
|EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|32 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|43
|EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|3.4 hr.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.4 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|1.6 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Horsepower
|261 hp
|Torque
|258 lb-ft
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,416 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|189.4 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|74.8 in.
|Height
|66.7 in.
|Wheelbase
|110.8 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|75.5 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|37.9 ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|Angle of approach
|16.8 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.3 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,537 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,416 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,953 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|10-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|8-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Ventilated driver seat
|yes
|Ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|Rear hip room
|55.1 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Multi-level heating
|yes
|Manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Heated steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/55R19 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Packages
|SX-Prestige Navy Interior Color Package
|+$295
|Interior Options
|Cargo Cover
|+$190
|Cargo Net
|+$55
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$210
|Cargo Mat, Carpeted w/Seatback Protection
|+$115
|Cargo Tray, Folding
|+$115
|Rear Seat Entertainment
|+$1,500
|Interior Lighting Kit
|+$450
|Exterior Options
|Side Step Bars
|+$690
|Tow Hitch
|+$575
|Illuminated Scuff Plates
|+$310
|Cross Bars
|+$360
|Bumper Applique Texture
|+$75
|Mud Guards
|+$115
|Wheel Locks
|+$60
