2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid SX Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sorento Plug-In Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,990
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG34
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe79 mi.
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.32 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.3.4 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.43
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)619.5/584.1 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower261 hp @ n/a rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,416 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Panoramic Sunroof Package +$1,300
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Lighting Kit +$450
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$350
Cargo Tray, Folding +$115
Cargo Mat, Carpeted w/Seatback Protection +$115
Cargo Net, Hybrid +$55
Cargo Cover +$190
Carpeted Floor Mats +$210
Cargo Net +$50
Rear Seat Entertainment +$1,500
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.3 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Exterior Options
Mud Guards +$115
Cross Bars +$360
Bumper Applique Texture +$75
Tow Hitch +$475
Wheel Locks +$60
Illuminated Scuff Plates +$310
Side Step Bars +$690
Dimensions
Angle of approach16.8 degrees
Angle of departure21.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,537 lbs.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,953 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height66.7 in.
Length189.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,416 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.8 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silky Silver
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Runway Red
  • Gravity Blue
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Steel Gray
  • Platinum Graphite
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
