2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid EX Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sorento Hybrid
More about the 2022 Sorento Hybrid
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,990
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG37
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG37
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)39/35 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)690.3/619.5 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower227 hp @ n/a rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,599 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
EX Panoramic Sunroof Package +$1,300
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Cargo Cover +$190
Cargo Net, Hybrid +$55
Cargo Net +$50
Carpeted Floor Mats +$210
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$350
Cargo Mat, Carpeted w/Seatback Protection +$115
Cargo Tray, Folding +$115
Rear Seat Entertainment +$1,500
Interior Lighting Kit +$450
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.3 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room40.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Cross Bars +$360
Bumper Applique Texture +$75
Illuminated Scuff Plates +$310
Mud Guards +$115
Wheel Locks +$60
Tow Hitch +$475
Side Step Bars +$690
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach16.8 degrees
Angle of departure21.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,979 lbs.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,578 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height66.7 in.
Length189.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,599 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.8 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silky Silver
  • Aurora Black
  • Gravity Blue
  • Runway Red
  • Steel Gray
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Platinum Graphite
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
