2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid EX Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,990
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|37
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|37
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|39/35 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|690.3/619.5 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ n/a rpm
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
|Turning circle
|37.9 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,599 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|EX Panoramic Sunroof Package
|+$1,300
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Cargo Cover
|+$190
|Cargo Net, Hybrid
|+$55
|Cargo Net
|+$50
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$210
|EC Mirror w/HomeLink
|+$350
|Cargo Mat, Carpeted w/Seatback Protection
|+$115
|Cargo Tray, Folding
|+$115
|Rear Seat Entertainment
|+$1,500
|Interior Lighting Kit
|+$450
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|one-piece folding third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|Exterior Options
|Cross Bars
|+$360
|Bumper Applique Texture
|+$75
|Illuminated Scuff Plates
|+$310
|Mud Guards
|+$115
|Wheel Locks
|+$60
|Tow Hitch
|+$475
|Side Step Bars
|+$690
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|16.8 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.3 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,979 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|121.3 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|5,578 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|Height
|66.7 in.
|Length
|189.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|75.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,599 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|74.8 in.
|Wheel base
|110.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|235/65R17 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Related 2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid EX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used BMW Z4 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2004 For Sale
- Used Scion TC 2005
- Used Audi A8 2011
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2006
- Used Buick Lucerne 2006
- Used INFINITI QX70 2003
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2004 For Sale
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2015
- Used BMW 7 Series 1995
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Q5 Sportback
- 2020 INFINITI Q50
- Volkswagen Atlas 2020
- INFINITI QX50 2020
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2022 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon
- 2022 Range Rover Sport
- 2022 Lexus ES 350 News
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2022 XT4
Other models to consider
- 2021 Tesla Model X
- Tesla Model Y 2021
- 2021 Tesla Model S
- 2020 Model X
- 2020 Tesla Model 3
- 2021 Tesla Model 3
- Tesla Model Y 2020
- 2020 Tesla Model S
- Tesla Model Y 2021
- Tesla Model S 2021
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- Kia K5 2022
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- 2021 Cadillac CT5
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2022 7 Series
- Lexus IS 300 2021
- 2021 Audi A6
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 BMW X7 News
- 2022 Jeep Cherokee News
- 2022 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2022 Ford Bronco News
- 2022 Nissan Altima News
Recommended
- Ford Taurus X 2007 Features Specs
- Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2014 Features Specs
- Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2015 Features Specs
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2011 Features Specs
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2016 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Ford Focus in Auburn, WA
- Used Mazda CX-9 in Gulfport, MS
- Used Ford F-450-Super-Duty in Edinburg, TX
- Used Lexus Is-200T in Rogers, AR
- Used Cadillac Ats-Coupe in Clifton, NJ
- Used Audi RS-7 in San Marcos, TX
- Used Ford Focus-St in San Marcos, CA
- Used Jeep Renegade in Mission Viejo, CA
- Used BMW X3-M in Pearland, TX
- Used Volkswagen Golf-Sportwagen in Palm Coast, FL
- Used Volvo S60 in Walnut Creek, CA
- Used Cadillac Cts-Coupe in San Leandro, CA
- Used Infiniti Q60-Coupe in Burbank, CA
- Used Kia K900 in Daly City, CA
- Used Infiniti M in Hamilton, OH
- Used Toyota C-HR in Carrollton, TX
- Used Bentley Bentayga in Rialto, CA
- Used Kia Niro-Ev in Nashville, TN
- Used BMW 6-Series-Gran-Turismo in Cedar Park, TX
- Used Audi Q7 in South San Francisco, CA
- Used GMC Yukon-Hybrid in Yorba Linda, CA
- Used Honda Fit in League City, TX
- Used Chevrolet Trailblazer-Ext in Orem, UT
- Used Infiniti FX45 in Baldwin Park, CA