  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sorento Hybrid
  4. 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid EX Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Sorento Hybrid
More about the 2021 Sorento Hybrid
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,590
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG37
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)39/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)690.3/619.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Engine
Base engine size1.6 l
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Interior Lighting Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
EC Mirror w/HomeLinkyes
Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Mat, Carpeted w/Seatback Protectionyes
Cargo Tray, Foldingyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Illuminated Scuff Platesyes
Wheel Locksyes
Side Step Barsyes
Transverse Panels, Illuminatedyes
Tow Hitchyes
Bumper Applique Textureyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity75.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3999 lbs.
Gross weight5578 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.8 degrees
Maximum payload1579 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length189.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Runway Red
  • Steel Gray
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Gravity Blue
  • Aurora Black
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Silky Silver
Interior Colors
  • Grey, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars