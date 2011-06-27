Estimated values
1998 Kia Sephia LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$587
|$1,337
|$1,737
|Clean
|$518
|$1,182
|$1,537
|Average
|$379
|$872
|$1,137
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
Estimated values
1998 Kia Sephia 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$587
|$1,337
|$1,737
|Clean
|$518
|$1,182
|$1,537
|Average
|$379
|$872
|$1,137
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737