  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sephia
  4. Used 1996 Kia Sephia
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Kia Sephia LS Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sephia
More about the 1996 Sephia
Overview
See Sephia Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque117 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight2493 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.6 in.
See Sephia Inventory

Related Used 1996 Kia Sephia LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles