Used 1995 Kia Sephia LS (1995.5) Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|330.0/422.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|100 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|105 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|Front hip room
|55.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|171.7 in.
|Curb weight
|2493 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.7 in.
|Wheel base
|98.4 in.
|Width
|66.6 in.
Related Used 1995 Kia Sephia LS (1995.5) info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles