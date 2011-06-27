Estimated values
1994 Kia Sephia LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$587
|$1,338
|$1,738
|Clean
|$518
|$1,182
|$1,537
|Average
|$379
|$871
|$1,137
|Rough
|$240
|$560
|$736
Estimated values
1994 Kia Sephia RS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$587
|$1,338
|$1,738
|Clean
|$518
|$1,182
|$1,537
|Average
|$379
|$871
|$1,137
|Rough
|$240
|$560
|$736
Estimated values
1994 Kia Sephia GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$587
|$1,338
|$1,738
|Clean
|$518
|$1,182
|$1,537
|Average
|$379
|$871
|$1,137
|Rough
|$240
|$560
|$736