2022 Kia Seltos Nightfall Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Seltos
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,690
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG27
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/396.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Glossy Black Door Garnish Packageyes
Paint Protection Package +$135
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor Mats +$130
EC Miror +$350
Cargo Net, Floor +$50
Cargo Tray +$115
Illuminated Scuff Plate +$295
Carpeted Seatback Up Mat +$115
Interior Light Kit +$300
Cargo Mat +$95
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatherette/clothyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Puddle Light +$275
Mud Guards +$115
Cross Bars +$360
Wheel Locks +$60
Lifestyle Hitch +$300
Dimensions
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Angle of departure28.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3317 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height64.2 in.
Length172.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Starbright Yellow/Black Cherry Roof
  • Dark Ocean Blue/Clear White Roof
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Clear White/Black Cherry Roof
  • Neptune Blue
  • Cherry Black
  • Mars Orange
  • Gravity Gray
  • Steel Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
