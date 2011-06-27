2022 Kia Seltos Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
- Customer Cash$750exp. 07/06/2021
Requirements and Restrictions:
Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase
- Military for Lease$400exp. 06/30/2021
Requirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Military for Retail$400exp. 06/30/2021
Requirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Limited Term Bonus Cash$600exp. 07/06/2021
Requirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Limited Term Bonus Cash$1,000exp. 07/06/2021
Requirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Special APR1.9%exp. 07/06/2021
Requirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Kia Motor Finance.
1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 66 months at $15.97 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 75 months at $15.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 84 months at $13.62 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 2.9% 72 05/19/2021 07/06/2021 1.9% 66 05/19/2021 07/06/2021 1.9% 36 05/19/2021 07/06/2021 3.9% 75 05/19/2021 07/06/2021 1.9% 60 05/19/2021 07/06/2021 1.9% 48 05/19/2021 07/06/2021 3.9% 84 05/19/2021 07/06/2021
- Alternative APR4.25%exp. 07/06/2021
Requirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Kia Motor Finance.
4.25% APR financing for 36 months at $29.63 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.25% APR financing for 48 months at $22.69 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.25% APR financing for 60 months at $18.53 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.5% APR financing for 66 months at $17.13 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.25% APR financing for 72 months at $16.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.5% APR financing for 75 months at $15.78 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 4.25% 36 05/19/2021 07/06/2021 5.25% 72 05/19/2021 07/06/2021 5.5% 75 05/19/2021 07/06/2021 4.25% 60 05/19/2021 07/06/2021 4.25% 48 05/19/2021 07/06/2021 4.5% 66 05/19/2021 07/06/2021
