2022 Kia Seltos Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Kia Seltos

S

S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Purchase Type:
  • Customer Cash
    $750
    exp. 07/06/2021
    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase

  • Military for Lease
    $400
    exp. 06/30/2021
    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

  • Military for Retail
    $400
    exp. 06/30/2021
    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

  • Limited Term Bonus Cash
    $600
    exp. 07/06/2021
    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

  • Limited Term Bonus Cash
    $1,000
    exp. 07/06/2021
    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

  • Special APR
    1.9%
    exp. 07/06/2021
    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Kia Motor Finance.

    1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 66 months at $15.97 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 75 months at $15.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 84 months at $13.62 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.9%7205/19/202107/06/2021
    1.9%6605/19/202107/06/2021
    1.9%3605/19/202107/06/2021
    3.9%7505/19/202107/06/2021
    1.9%6005/19/202107/06/2021
    1.9%4805/19/202107/06/2021
    3.9%8405/19/202107/06/2021
  • Alternative APR
    4.25%
    exp. 07/06/2021
    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Kia Motor Finance.

    4.25% APR financing for 36 months at $29.63 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.25% APR financing for 48 months at $22.69 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.25% APR financing for 60 months at $18.53 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.5% APR financing for 66 months at $17.13 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.25% APR financing for 72 months at $16.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.5% APR financing for 75 months at $15.78 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    4.25%3605/19/202107/06/2021
    5.25%7205/19/202107/06/2021
    5.5%7505/19/202107/06/2021
    4.25%6005/19/202107/06/2021
    4.25%4805/19/202107/06/2021
    4.5%6605/19/202107/06/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
