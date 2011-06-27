  1. Home
2021 Kia Seltos SX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,890
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,890
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,890
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,890
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,890
Gray Interior Packageyes
SX Sunroof Packageyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,890
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,890
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,890
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,890
Carpeted Seatback Up Matyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Net, Flooryes
Cargo Trayyes
Interior Light Kityes
Cargo Matyes
Illuminated Scuff Plateyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,890
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,890
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,890
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,890
Puddle Lightyes
Cross Barsyes
Lifestyle Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,890
Maximum cargo capacity62.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure28.0 degrees
Length172.0 in.
Curb weight3317 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Height64.2 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,890
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray
  • Clear White/Black Cherry Roof
  • Starbright Yellow/Black Cherry Roof
  • Dark Ocean Blue/Black Cherry Roof
  • Neptune Blue
  • Mars Orange
  • Gravity Gray
  • Starbright Yellow
  • Dark Ocean Blue
  • Dark Ocean Blue/Clear White Roof
  • Black Cherry
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray SOFINO, leatherette
  • Black SOFINO, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,890
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,890
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,890
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
