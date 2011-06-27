  1. Home
2021 Kia Sedona SX Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Sedona
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
power driver seat easy entryyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room59.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Mud Guardsyes
Paint Protectionyes
Cross Bars - Pano Roofyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity142.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4517 lbs.
Gross weight6085 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.8 degrees
Maximum payload1568 lbs.
Angle of departure19.9 degrees
Length201.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height69.1 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pantera Metal
  • Silky Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Celestial Blue
Interior Colors
  • Camel Beige, leather
  • Dark Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted/polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P235/60R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
