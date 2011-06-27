  1. Home
2021 Kia Sedona EX Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Sedona
Overview
$33,700
$33,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$33,700
$33,700
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$33,700
$33,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$33,700
$33,700
Torque248 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$33,700
$33,700
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
$33,700
$33,700
EX Premium Packageyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
$33,700
$33,700
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$33,700
$33,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$33,700
$33,700
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$33,700
$33,700
Auto Dimming Mirror w/HomeLink and Compassyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
$33,700
$33,700
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$33,700
$33,700
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.3 in.
Rear Seats
$33,700
$33,700
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
$33,700
$33,700
Mud Guardsyes
Cross Bars - Standard Roofyes
Paint Protectionyes
Cross Bars - Pano Roofyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
$33,700
$33,700
Maximum cargo capacity142.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4503 lbs.
Gross weight6085 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.8 degrees
Maximum payload1582 lbs.
Angle of departure19.9 degrees
Length201.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height69.1 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
$33,700
$33,700
Exterior Colors
  • Pantera Metal
  • Silky Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Celestial Blue
Interior Colors
  • Camel Beige, leather
  • Dark Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
$33,700
$33,700
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P235/60R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$33,700
$33,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$33,700
$33,700
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
