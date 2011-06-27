  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sedona
  4. 2021 Kia Sedona
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Kia Sedona LX Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Sedona
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,400
See Sedona Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
4 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Sedona
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,400
Torque248 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,400
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,400
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,400
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,400
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,400
Auto Dimming Mirror w/HomeLink and Compassyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,400
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,400
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,400
Mud Guardsyes
Paint Protectionyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,400
Maximum cargo capacity142.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4443 lbs.
Gross weight6085 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.8 degrees
Maximum payload1642 lbs.
Angle of departure19.9 degrees
Length201.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,400
Exterior Colors
  • Pantera Metal
  • Silky Silver
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Celestial Blue
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,400
P235/65R17 tiresyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,400
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Sedona Inventory

Related 2021 Kia Sedona LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars