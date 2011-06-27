Used 2012 Kia Sedona EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
2012 Kia Sedona EX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower271 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Navigation Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Premium Entertainment Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room65.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity141.5 cu.ft.
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4374 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum
  • Silverstone Beige
  • Glacier Blue
  • Bright Silver
  • Claret Red
  • Clear White
  • Midnight Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
