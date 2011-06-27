  1. Home
Used 2006 Kia Sedona EX Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Sedona
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque251 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
172 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room65.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Measurements
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity141.5 cu.ft.
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver
  • Olive Gray
  • Midnight Black
  • Glacier Blue
  • White
  • Velvet Blue
  • Sunset Gold
  • Claret Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P235/60R17 102T tiresyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
