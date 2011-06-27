  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sedona
  4. Used 2003 Kia Sedona
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Kia Sedona EX Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Sedona
More about the 2003 Sedona
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,835
See Sedona Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,835
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Torque218 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle41 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,835
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,835
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,835
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,835
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,835
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room65.1 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity127.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4802 lbs.
Gross weight5959 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1186 lbs.
Length194.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Exterior Colors
  • Sage Green/Platinum Cladding
  • Sage Green/Silky Beige Cladding
  • Midnight Black/Platinum Cladding
  • Ruby Red/Silky Beige Cladding
  • Ruby Red/Platinum Cladding
  • Blue Sapphire/Platinum Cladding
  • Blue Sapphire/Silky Beige Cladding
  • Clear White/Platinum Cladding
  • Clear White/Silky Beige Cladding
  • Dark Green Emerald/Platinum Cladding
  • Dark Green Emerald/Silky Beige Cladding
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,835
All season tiresyes
P215/70R H tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,835
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sedona Inventory

Related Used 2003 Kia Sedona EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles