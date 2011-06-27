  1. Home
Used 2002 Kia Sedona EX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Torque218 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle41.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,995
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,995
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,995
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,995
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room65.1 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity127.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4709 lbs.
Gross weight5895 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1186 lbs.
Length194.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Silky Beige
  • Midnight Black
  • Clear White
  • Blue Sapphire
  • Misty Blue
  • Dark Emerald Green
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,995
P215/70R15 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,995
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
