Used 2009 Kia Rondo EX Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Rondo
Overview
$21,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$21,295
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$21,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$21,295
Torque169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$21,295
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$21,295
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$21,295
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
$21,295
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$21,295
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$21,295
Front head room41.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
$21,295
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$21,295
Front track62.0 in.
Length179.0 in.
Curb weight3399 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height66.9 in.
EPA interior volume162.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
$21,295
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow
  • Bright Silver
  • Clear White
  • Molten
  • Denim
  • Java
  • Titanium
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$21,295
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P225/50R17 93V tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$21,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$21,295
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
