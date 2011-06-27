2022 Kia Rio Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,150
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|36
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|36
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|33/41 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|392.7/487.9 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6,300 rpm
|Torque
|112 lb-ft @ 4,500 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.5 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Cargo Tray
|+$115
|Cargo Net
|+$50
|Carpet Floor Mats
|+$155
|Cargo Mat
|+$95
|EC Mirror w/HomeLink
|+$350
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|Front hip room
|52.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.3 in.
|Exterior Options
|Wheel Locks
|+$60
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$75
|Mud Guards
|+$115
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|15.5 degrees
|Angle of departure
|20.4 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2,767 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|103.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|Height
|57.1 in.
|Length
|172.6 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|67.9 in.
|Wheel base
|101.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|full wheel covers
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|15 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P185/65R15 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
