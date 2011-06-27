2021 Kia Rio LX Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|36
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|33/41 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|392.7/487.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|36
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|Torque
|112 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mats
|yes
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|EC Mirror w/Homelink
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.3 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|Mud Guards
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|Angle of departure
|20.4 degrees
|Length
|172.6 in.
|Curb weight
|2767 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|Angle of approach
|15.5 degrees
|Height
|57.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|103.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|101.6 in.
|Width
|67.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|P185/65R15 tires
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|15 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,050
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
