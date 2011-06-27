  1. Home
2021 Kia Rio S Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Rio
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG36
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392.7/487.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG36
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque112 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
S Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
EC Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Angle of departure20.4 degrees
Length172.6 in.
Curb weight2767 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Angle of approach15.5 degrees
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume103.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.6 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sporty Blue
  • Aurora Black
  • Steel Gray
  • Currant Red
  • Silky Silver
  • Clear White
Interior Colors
  • Black Tricot Cloth, cloth
  • Gray Tricot Cloth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P185/65R15 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

