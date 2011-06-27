  1. Home
2021 Kia Rio Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Kia Rio

S

S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

  • Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    02/02/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

    Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    02/02/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

    Lender

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    02/02/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

    Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with KIA Motor Finance Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    02/02/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Kia Motor Finance.

    1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 66 months at $15.97 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 75 months at $15.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 84 months at $13.62 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    3.9%8402/02/202103/01/2021
    3.9%7502/02/202103/01/2021
    2.9%7202/02/202103/01/2021
    1.9%6602/02/202103/01/2021
    1.9%6002/02/202103/01/2021
    1.9%3602/02/202103/01/2021
    1.9%4802/02/202103/01/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

