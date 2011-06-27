2021 Kia Rio Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
- $400 Military for Retail - Expires 03/01/2021
- $400 Military for Lease - Expires 03/01/2021
- $500 Lender - Expires 03/01/2021
- $500 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 03/01/2021
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $400
- Start
- 02/02/2021
- End
- 03/01/2021
Military for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $400
- Start
- 02/02/2021
- End
- 03/01/2021
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 02/02/2021
- End
- 03/01/2021
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with KIA Motor Finance Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 02/02/2021
- End
- 03/01/2021
- Special APR - Expires 03/01/2021
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 3.9% 84 02/02/2021 03/01/2021 3.9% 75 02/02/2021 03/01/2021 2.9% 72 02/02/2021 03/01/2021 1.9% 66 02/02/2021 03/01/2021 1.9% 60 02/02/2021 03/01/2021 1.9% 36 02/02/2021 03/01/2021 1.9% 48 02/02/2021 03/01/2021
