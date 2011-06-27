2020 Kia Rio Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $1,000 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $1,000 Lender - Expires 09/09/2020
- $400 Military for Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
- $400 Military for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with KIA Motor Finance Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase
Military for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
Financing(5 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Kia Motor Finance.
0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 66 months at $15.97 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 36 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 48 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 60 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 1.9% 66 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 2.9% 72 08/04/2020 09/09/2020
Leasing(0 available)
