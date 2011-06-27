  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rio
  4. Used 2018 Kia Rio
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Kia Rio LX Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Rio
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,290
See Rio Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,290
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,290
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/440.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,290
Torque119 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,290
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,290
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,290
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,290
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,290
Cargo Netyes
EC Mirror Compass and Homelinkyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Tray and Seatback Coveryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,290
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,290
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,290
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,290
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Aurora Black Pearl Paintyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,290
Maximum cargo capacity32.8 cu.ft.
Length160.0 in.
Curb weight2714 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume107.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.6 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,290
Exterior Colors
  • Clear White
  • Aurora Black
  • Silky Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black Cloth, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,290
inside mounted spare tireyes
P185/65R15 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,290
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,290
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Rio Inventory

Related Used 2018 Kia Rio LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles