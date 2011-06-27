  1. Home
Used 2016 Kia Rio SX Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Rio
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,905
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/421.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.4 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Matyes
EC Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
Cargo Tray and Seatback Coveryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Aurora Black Pearl Paintyes
Hood Filmyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity47.1 cu.ft.
Length159.4 in.
Curb weight2729 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume100.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Digital Yellow
  • Signal Red
  • Bright Silver
  • Aurora Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P205/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
