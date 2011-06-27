  1. Home
Used 2013 Kia Rio SX Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Rio
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.4 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Tray (5 door)yes
Cargo Net (5 door)yes
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floormatsyes
EC Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Sport Graphicyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity49.8 cu.ft.
Length159.3 in.
Curb weight2483 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume103.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electronic Blue
  • Clear White
  • Signal Red
  • Bright Silver
  • Aurora Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
205/45R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
