Used 2011 Kia Rio Rio5 LX Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Rio
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Packages
Value Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Exterior Options
Wheel Locksyes
15" Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity49.6 cu.ft.
Length158.1 in.
Curb weight2487 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume108.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black
  • Clear Silver
  • Clear White
  • Tropical Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P185/65R14 tiresyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
