Used 2011 Kia Rio Base Features & Specs

Overview
$12,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$12,295
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$12,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$12,295
Torque107 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$12,295
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$12,295
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$12,295
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
$12,295
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$12,295
Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
$12,295
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$12,295
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$12,295
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Exterior Options
$12,295
Body-Color Rear Spoileryes
Measurements
$12,295
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.9 cu.ft.
Length166.9 in.
Curb weight2365 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume104.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
$12,295
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black
  • Clear Silver
  • Clear White
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$12,295
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P175/70R14 tiresyes
Suspension
$12,295
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$12,295
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
