Used 2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SX Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Rio
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room50.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity49.6 cu.ft.
Length158.1 in.
Curb weight2438 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume108.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sapphire Blue
  • White
  • Silver
  • Black
  • Tropical Red
  • Sunset Orange
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P195/55R15 tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
