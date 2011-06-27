Used 2008 Kia Rio Rio5 LX Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,765
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/35 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|297.5/416.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|107 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|110 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|50.8 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|Measurements
|Front track
|57.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|49.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|158.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2487 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Height
|57.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|108.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|98.4 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|Rear track
|57.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|P185/65R14 tires
|yes
|14 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
