Used 2005 Kia Rio Wagon Consumer Reviews
Take That! Oil Barons
Although the EPA fuel economy ratings were in the mid-30's, I consistently get 40+ MPG. This car is not a luxury status symbol, but as a commuter car, cannot be beat. I paid only $7,000 for a new car with excellent economy, reasonable power and great handling. Would love to see Ford or Chevrolet match that. I went from driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee that averages 17MPG to this. I commute over 100 miles a day, and the fuel savings are more than I pay for the car.
The Rio has it where it counts!
I can honestly say Kia built a tough little car with everything one would need a car to do. The 5 door wagon has more than ample cargo space and the front seats offer A LOT of leg room (I'm 6'5" and comfortable!) the handling is great, the acceleration is adequate but nothing to write home about and at 4.00 a gallon I fill up on about 40 bucks (due to the 11 gallon tank) I was in a wreck on I-285 in this car and while extensively damaged the car held together and even made it home and to the collision center and will be road worthy again in a week! This car saved my life! She can take a beating! Stereo system is great, view of the road is excellent! Lots of cargo space for a tiny wagon!
SPORTY LITTLE GROCERY GETTER
I purchased my Rio Cinco in January 2005. It is a sporty little car for the price. The fuel economy is excellent. Styling is sporty. Overall it is a sporty little grocery getter.
The on a budget car
This is a great car for a person or family on a budget. It comes with an amazing warranty and driver assistance program. It has simple styling and ample interior space.
Kia Rio Cinco Worst car ever
I bought the Rio as mainly a commuter car and I regret I did. It's really cramped interior whether in the front or back. If that's not enough the totally underpowered engine will make you sick. The gas mileage is terrible considering how small the car is (average 19 city/25 hwy); come on it doesn't even compare to cars that are bigger or have more power, and forget about merging onto a highway or passing. If you're considering a car in this market, avoid this one at all costs and go with the also Korean made Chevy Aveo. Trust me the Kia is terrible. But to be fair it does start up every morning and it has an excellent warranty
