Used 2005 Kia Rio Wagon Consumer Reviews

Take That! Oil Barons B Holmes , 09/10/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Although the EPA fuel economy ratings were in the mid-30's, I consistently get 40+ MPG. This car is not a luxury status symbol, but as a commuter car, cannot be beat. I paid only $7,000 for a new car with excellent economy, reasonable power and great handling. Would love to see Ford or Chevrolet match that. I went from driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee that averages 17MPG to this. I commute over 100 miles a day, and the fuel savings are more than I pay for the car. Report Abuse

The Rio has it where it counts! VonSpyder , 06/26/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I can honestly say Kia built a tough little car with everything one would need a car to do. The 5 door wagon has more than ample cargo space and the front seats offer A LOT of leg room (I'm 6'5" and comfortable!) the handling is great, the acceleration is adequate but nothing to write home about and at 4.00 a gallon I fill up on about 40 bucks (due to the 11 gallon tank) I was in a wreck on I-285 in this car and while extensively damaged the car held together and even made it home and to the collision center and will be road worthy again in a week! This car saved my life! She can take a beating! Stereo system is great, view of the road is excellent! Lots of cargo space for a tiny wagon! Report Abuse

SPORTY LITTLE GROCERY GETTER TomC , 06/02/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased my Rio Cinco in January 2005. It is a sporty little car for the price. The fuel economy is excellent. Styling is sporty. Overall it is a sporty little grocery getter. Report Abuse

The on a budget car H Stewart , 03/18/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a great car for a person or family on a budget. It comes with an amazing warranty and driver assistance program. It has simple styling and ample interior space. Report Abuse