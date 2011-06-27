  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rio
  4. Used 2003 Kia Rio
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Kia Rio Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Rio
Overview
Starting MSRP
$10,540
See Rio Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$10,540
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$10,540
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$10,540
Torque104 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower104 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$10,540
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$10,540
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$10,540
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$10,540
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$10,540
low fuel level warningyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$10,540
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$10,540
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$10,540
Front track56.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.
Length166.9 in.
Curb weight2458 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume88.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base94.9 in.
Width65.9 in.
Rear track57.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$10,540
Exterior Colors
  • Light Gold
  • Polar White
  • Classic Red
  • Rally Blue
  • Blueberry
  • Cinnamon
  • Pewter Gray
  • Diamond Silver
  • Willow Green
  • Midnight Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$10,540
full wheel coversyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P175/65R T tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$10,540
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$10,540
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Rio Inventory

Related Used 2003 Kia Rio Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles