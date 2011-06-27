  1. Home
Used 2002 Kia Rio Cinco Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Rio
Overview
Starting MSRP
$11,260
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$11,260
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$11,260
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/321.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$11,260
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$11,260
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$11,260
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$11,260
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$11,260
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$11,260
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$11,260
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$11,260
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.2 in.
Rear leg room42.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$11,260
Length181.7 in.
Curb weight2492 lbs.
Ground clearance6 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base94.9 in.
Width65.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$11,260
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Red
  • Emerald Green
  • Polar White
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Forest Green
  • Light Gold
  • Light Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$11,260
full wheel coversyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P175/65R14 tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$11,260
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$11,260
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
