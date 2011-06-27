Used 2002 Kia Rio Cinco Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|261.8/321.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|Torque
|98 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|96 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|30.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|telescoping antenna
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|Front hip room
|51.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|42.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|Length
|181.7 in.
|Curb weight
|2492 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6 in.
|Height
|56.7 in.
|Wheel base
|94.9 in.
|Width
|65.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|full wheel covers
|yes
|14 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P175/65R14 tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$11,260
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
