2020 Kia Optima EX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)499.5/684.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
EX Gray Interior Color Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Hookyes
Interior Light Kityes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Puddle Lampyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3285 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume120.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sangria
  • Ebony Black
  • Gravity Grey
  • Horizon Blue
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
