2019 Kia Optima SX Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Optima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,990
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,990
Torque260 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,990
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,990
SX Limited Package - Bronzeyes
SX Limited Package - Aubergineyes
SX Limited Package - Blackyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,990
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,990
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,990
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,990
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
SX Red Interior Color Packageyes
Interior Light Kityes
Cargo Hookyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,990
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,990
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,990
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,990
Puddle Lampsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,990
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3558 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume120.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,990
Exterior Colors
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Horizon Blue
  • Passion Red
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Bronze Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Black Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Aubergine Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Black Leather, leather
  • Red Leather, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,990
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R V tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,990
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

