Used 2016 Kia Optima LX Turbo Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)518.0/721.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Front leg room45.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Autodimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Mud Guardsyes
Paint Protection Film Packageyes
Wheel Locksyes
Snow White Pearl Paintyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Cargo Hookyes
Measurements
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3224 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume120.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Titanium Silver
  • Horizon Blue
  • Sangria
  • Moss Grey
Interior Colors
  • Black Cloth, cloth
  • Beige Cloth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P205/65R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
