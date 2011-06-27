  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2014 Kia Optima
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Kia Optima SXL Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Optima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,300
See Optima Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower274 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,300
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,300
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,300
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
rear view with wide-angle camerayes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
high gloss black trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
high gloss black trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,300
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,300
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Front track62.6 in.
Length190.7 in.
Curb weight3468 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume117.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Titanium Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Corsa Blue
  • Remington Red
Interior Colors
  • White Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Black Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Gray Nappa Leather, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Optima Inventory

Related Used 2014 Kia Optima SXL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles