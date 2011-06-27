Used 2014 Kia Optima LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/629.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Convenience Plus Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Autodimming Mirror w/ Compass and Homelinkyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room45.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Snow White Pearl Paintyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Length190.7 in.
Curb weight3237 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume117.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry
  • Satin Metal
  • Ebony Black
  • Metal Bronze
  • Titanium Silver
  • Bright Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Remington Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray Cloth, cloth
  • Beige Cloth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P205/65R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
