  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2014 Kia Optima
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Kia Optima SX Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Optima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,500
See Optima Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/629.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,500
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Premium Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,500
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on doorsyes
rear view with wide-angle camerayes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Front track62.6 in.
Length190.7 in.
Curb weight3327 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume117.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Metal
  • Ebony Black
  • Titanium Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Corsa Blue
  • Remington Red
Interior Colors
  • Black Leather, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Optima Inventory

Related Used 2014 Kia Optima SX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles