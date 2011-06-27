  1. Home
Used 2013 Kia Optima EX Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Optima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,950
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG37
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)602.0/670.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower199 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
iPod Cableyes
Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.8 cu.ft.
Length190.7 in.
Curb weight3622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume113.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora Black
  • Satin Metal
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black , leather/cloth
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
